Prophet Salifu Amoako’s Fans Assault Chronicle reporter, others

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Supporters of Elisha Salifu Amoako, founder of Alive Chapel International, erupted in violence at the Accra Circuit Court during a hearing related to a fatal accident involving his underage son.



Journalists covering the case were attacked, with phones seized and injuries reported.



The accused—Amoako, his wife, and another associate—were granted bail after their son’s car crash resulted in two child fatalities.



The Judicial Service condemned the assaults on press freedom, urging swift police action to ensure safety in court.



The case is set to resume on October 30, 2024, amid growing concerns over court security.