Source: GNA

Prosecute perpetrators of 2020 general election killings – Justice Emile Short

Justice Francis Emile Short, former CHRAJ Commissioner, has called for the prosecution of those responsible for the killings during the 2020 general elections to ensure peace in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the West Africa Policy Dialogue Series (WACPoDiS), he stressed that holding perpetrators accountable is crucial for building trust and preventing future violence.

He also emphasized the need to implement recommendations from past investigations, such as the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Additionally, Short highlighted concerns about mistrust between the NDC and the Electoral Commission, calling for increased transparency to ensure credible elections.

