Prospective NSS personnel should not pay for pin codes – MFWA

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has criticized the fees charged to prospective National Service personnel for registration.

He argued that the process should be free for these often financially struggling individuals.

Braimah condemned the collection of GHC5.3 million from young Ghanaians and urged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene and reverse the decision.

Registration for the National Service Scheme begins on June 19 and ends on July 19.

