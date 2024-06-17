Protozoa, NPP Loyal Ladies shake Suhum

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The NPP Loyal Ladies, a female volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has showcased the party's achievements in Suhum Constituency, Eastern Region, ahead of the upcoming general elections.



Led by parliamentary candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa, they engaged with traders and drivers, marking their 8th anniversary and commemorating members allegedly attacked in 2016.



Bekoe emphasized unity, development, and the importance of voting for the NPP to continue their progress.



He highlighted successes like the free senior high school policy and called on constituents to support the NPP for ongoing improvements in Suhum.