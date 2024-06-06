You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947209

Source: 3news.com

Provide further details – Nana Yaa Jantuah tells Smart Sarpong on Bawumia leads presidential race survey

Nana Yaa Jantuah Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former CPP General Secretary, has questioned a survey by Professor Smart Sarpong that shows Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leading the presidential race.

She demanded details on the methodology, as it doesn't make political sense for a flagbearer to be more popular than their party.

The survey showed NDC leading with 38.8% popularity, followed by NPP with 34.5%, and 23.1% undecided voters.

Bawumia led among presidential candidates with 38.9% support, followed by John Mahama with 36.1%.

Competence, track records, and party affiliation were key factors influencing voter decisions.

Read ful article
