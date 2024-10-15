Public Services Workers Union to strike on October 21

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: 3news

The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has announced a nationwide strike starting on Monday, October 21, due to the Ministry of Finance's failure to pay allowances to its members under the Single Spine Salary Structure.



The strike is expected to disrupt the activities of the Electoral Commission and other public services.



PSWU leadership claims the government has been unfair, stating that for the past decade, many of its members have been shortchanged under the pay policy.



More details are expected as the situation develops.