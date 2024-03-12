Public cautioned against misusing antibiotics

Health News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The public has been warned about the dangers of misusing antibiotics, as it can lead to the development of antibiotic resistance.



Dr. Miriam Awuah, an advocate for antimicrobial resistance, emphasized the urgent need for collective action to address this growing crisis.



She spoke at an awareness campaign at St. Mary’s Senior High School organized by the NGO Preserving The Future Today (PTFT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, per a Graphic Online report.



The aim was to educate students about the misconceptions surrounding antibiotic use and the importance of responsible practices.



Dr. Awuah highlighted the critical role antibiotics have played in medical history, revolutionizing healthcare and making once-fatal infections and surgeries manageable.



However, she noted that microbes have developed resistance to these drugs, rendering them less effective. This phenomenon, known as antimicrobial resistance, is a global threat fueled by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, affecting people's health and societal well-being.



Lucia Addae, President of the Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana, shared examples of antibiotic misuse, such as using them for headaches and stomachaches.



She dispelled the myth that antibiotics are a cure for all discomforts and warned against self-diagnosis and self-prescription.



Addae cautioned against applying antibiotics on open wounds, as this not only reduces their effectiveness but also contributes to antimicrobial resistance.



She highlighted reasons for antibiotic misuse, including a lack of information, peer influence, and the dangerous practice of sharing leftover medications.