Public urged to avoid political colors at Otumfuo's Silver Jubilee celebrations

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The public has been cautioned against wearing political party colors to the ongoing Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The advice comes from the members of the Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee Planning Committee, led by Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, Graphic Online reports.



They emphasized that the Asantehene, known for his unifying role, should not be associated with partisan politics, especially during the anniversary festivities.



Nsuase Poku Agyeman II, Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene and a member of the anniversary sub-committee conveyed this message during a press conference at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs.



He stressed that the celebration is a unifying event and urged all attendees to respect the non-partisan nature of the occasion. Agyeman highlighted that the Asantehene's legacy is one of inclusivity and should be honored as such.



Despite the committee's efforts, there have been reports of some attendees displaying party paraphernalia at the events.



Agyeman reiterated the need to discourage such behavior and maintain a focus on celebrating the Asantehene's reign. He emphasized that the Asantehene's Silver Jubilee is a time for unity and reflection, not for political posturing.



The upcoming 'Ahohor Durbar' on April 24, where people from around the world will pay homage to the Asantehene, is expected to draw large crowds.



This event, coinciding with Awukudae, is a significant part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.



Additionally, there are plans for a 'Fireworks Night' on Thursday, followed by a Musical Concert and a non-denominational Church service at Dwabrem on Friday, commemorating the exact date of the Asantehene's ascension to the throne 25 years ago.



The Silver Jubilee celebrations are a momentous occasion for the Asantehene and the Ashanti Kingdom.



It is a time to honor his leadership and contributions to the region. The committee's plea for non-partisanship is a reminder of the Asantehene's role as a unifier and a symbol of unity for all.