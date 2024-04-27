Public warned against misuse of naphthalene balls

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Hectoria Awekeya, Eastern Regional Manager of Quality and Safety of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has raised concerns about the dangers of naphthalene balls (mothballs) to human health, particularly for babies.



She said these hydrocarbon chemicals, commonly used to repel insects and protect clothes from mould and mildew, could be hazardous when ingested or inhaled.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr. Awekeya explained that some people use naphthalene balls for water purification, odour prevention, and mold-free baby clothes.



She warned that excessive exposure to these chemicals could cause the breakdown of blood cells in the body, which could lead to severe health complications, including death, if not treated promptly.



She also said individuals with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency were particularly vulnerable to the risks associated with naphthalene balls, adding that G6PD is an essential enzyme that helps red blood cells combat reactive oxygen species and stress.



Babies with G6PD deficiency may experience jaundice and need immediate medical attention to prevent serious complications, including death.



Dr. Awekeya advised the public against using naphthalene balls for purposes other than their intended purpose and urged people to be aware of the potential health risks associated with their use.



“There have been a number of newborn jaundice cases which later were found to have been triggered by exposure to naphthalene at home of which some of these babies are G6PD deficient,” she said.



Again, she said naphthalene balls were highly flammable and should be avoided at places where there was fire, such as the kitchen.



Although camphor had many benefits, Dr. Awekeya advised citizens to be very careful when using the chemical, or better still, avoid it where possible.



She said there were other safe ways to keep moulds and mildew away from clothes, as well as keep clothes fresh and toilets well-scented.



She encouraged citizens to wash clothes well and keep rooms and toilet facilities clean to prevent insects from invading those places.