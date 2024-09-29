Publish full 2020 audit report on National Cathedral – Ablakwa to Deloitte

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has called for the full release of the 2020 audit report on the National Cathedral project.



His comments come after the National Cathedral Secretariat claimed that audit firm Deloitte cleared them for the period ending December 31, 2020.



Ablakwa argued that it’s misleading to assume that no issues exist for the entire project based on a single year’s audit. He noted that audits for 2021, 2022, and 2023 remain pending and that most of the project’s funds were released after 2020.



He questioned how any audit could justify the current state of the project, which has faced several controversies and financial concerns.