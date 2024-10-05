Publish the Deloitte audit report – Ablakwa tells Nat’l Cathedral Secretariat

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: 3news

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the National Cathedral Secretariat to publish the 2020 audit report, which they claim found no issues.



He questions the Secretariat's interpretation, noting that $58.1 million has been spent on the project, excluding $3.5 million in donations.



Despite the Secretariat's claims, Ablakwa has raised concerns about financial improprieties and suggested possible charges against individuals involved.



The audit by Deloitte is ongoing, and the Board emphasizes its importance for the project's credibility and public support.