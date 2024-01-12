Pupils of Klefe Demete receive learning materials from a benevolent resident

Regional News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

More than one hundred learners of Klefe Demete Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) Primary School in Klefe Demete within the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region have been supported with learning materials.



Each learner received three pieces of exercise books on Thursday, January 11, 2024.



The books were given to the children by Ken Selasi Bannor, a resident of the community.



Ken Bannor works with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division.



According to him, the donation forms part of his birthday and the New Year celebration.



He said, "I was one like them and through support from family and friends I've become who I am today so I therefore realized that it's prudent to also support others and these children are certainly the right people I can support".



"I am doing this to give thanks to God for his mercy and protection throughout last year and God willing I will be doing it again" Ken Bannor added.



Ken Bannor noted that the items were worth thousands of Cedis and the money came from contributions from his friends for the intervention.



The head teacher of the school, Vicent Dedey thanked Ken Bannor for the kind gesture.



He urged his pupils to use the books for their intended purposes with a call on them to learn hard to become good citizens.