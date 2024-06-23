Pusiga Astroturf Pitch: They said it was a scam but it’s now a reality – NPP PC

Politics of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, NPP parliamentary candidate for Pusiga Constituency, reaffirmed his commitment to constituency development.



At the commissioning of the Pusiga Astroturf Pitch, he addressed skeptics who initially doubted the project's legitimacy, highlighting its successful completion.



Aludiba cited his track record of bringing development projects to the area, despite not yet being MP, and emphasized the need for his election to further these efforts.



He urged constituents to elect him, emphasizing his ability to leverage his connections for Pusiga's benefit. Aludiba will contest the incumbent NDC MP, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, in the upcoming parliamentary elections.