You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953368

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Pusiga Chaos: Beware of misinformation – Police cautions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Police Service (GPS) Ghana Police Service (GPS)

The police have cautioned the public against misinformation concerning the conflict between the youth and elderly of Pusiga in the Upper East Region yesterday, which led to the destruction of some property.

The police said any misinformation could cause fear and panic among the people.

A police brief said it’s initial investigation indicated that the destruction was due to some misunderstanding between the youth and the elderly of the community and not political rivalry as stated in a viral video misinforming the public.

It said investigation was ongoing to resolve the matter and bring perpetrators of the alleged false viral video to book.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment