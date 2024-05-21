Pusiga: EC uncovers fake Ghana Card numbers used in voter registration exercise

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed that fraudulent Ghana Card numbers were used to register some individuals at the Pusiga District Registration Centre on May 13, 2024.



About 17 individuals were found to have used fake Ghana Card numbers during the ongoing voter registration exercise.



The implicated Registration Officer was dismissed and subsequently arrested after an investigation indicated complicity. The officer reportedly failed to physically verify the Ghana Cards of applicants, instead accepting fake numbers provided by Party Agents who accompanied the 17 applicants.



"Upon investigation, it was revealed that the Ghana Card numbers were fake. It was further discovered that the Registration Officer was complicit because he did not physically inspect the Ghana Card of individual applicants but rather accepted the fake numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants," the EC stated in a release on May 20.



Following the dismissal and arrest, the officer has been granted police enquiry bail while investigations continue. The 17 applicants were later registered through the Guarantor System.



