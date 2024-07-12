Pusiga NPP Constituency Chairman hot over reckless skirt-and-blouse comments

Politics of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Issaka Seidu, the Constituency Chairman of Pusiga in the Upper East Region, has faced backlash for urging constituents to vote against NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while supporting NPP parliamentary candidate Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba.



A viral video of Seidu advocating for John Mahama instead of Bawumia has sparked criticism from NPP supporters.



NPP's Upper East Regional Communications Officer, Peter Ayinbisa, condemned Seidu's comments as reckless and damaging to the party's efforts.



A petition has been sent to the Regional Executive's Disciplinary Committee.



Ayinbisa also refuted claims that Aludiba was complicit in undermining Bawumia's campaign.