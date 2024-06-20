Putin and Kim pledge mutual help against 'aggression'

General News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: BBC

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un have signed an agreement ensuring mutual assistance between Russia and North Korea in the event of aggression against either nation.



This pact was announced following Putin's visit to Pyongyang, his first since 2000. The agreement strengthens their alliance, raising concerns in the West.



Observers suggest it may lead to North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine and Russian support for North Korea in potential conflicts. Putin, facing battlefield difficulties in Ukraine, criticized Western sanctions and the use of Western weapons in the conflict.



Kim praised the treaty, expressing solidarity with Russia in its war on Ukraine.