Source: BBC

Putin peace terms slammed at Ukraine summit

Italy and Germany have rejected Vladimir Putin's ceasefire terms to end the Ukraine war during a summit in Switzerland.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Putin's proposal for Ukraine to withdraw from four regions Russia claims to have annexed.

A draft declaration at the summit reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemns any nuclear threats. Ukraine's President Zelensky and his aide Andriy Yermak insisted on no compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty.

The summit, attended by over 90 countries, aims to discuss principles for ending the war. The G7 plans to use interest from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

