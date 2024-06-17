Putin taunts West as speculation over North Korea visit ramps up

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: BBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit North Korea soon, marking his second visit since 2000.



The visit, in response to an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has heightened speculation and media attention. The relationship between Russia and North Korea has evolved from pleasantries to mutual benefits, concerning the West.



Russia seeks ammunition and workers for the Ukraine conflict, while North Korea desires Russian produce and military technology. Both nations face heavy sanctions, making their alliance significant.



This visit underscores Putin's defiance of Western sanctions and his efforts to forge global partnerships opposed to US dominance.