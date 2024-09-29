Qatar becomes first Gulf Country eligible for visa-free entry to US

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: Visa Guide

The United States has added Qatar to its Visa Waiver Program, allowing Qatari citizens to travel to the US without a visa for stays up to 90 days starting December 1, 2024.



Qatar is the first Gulf country to join the program, making it the 42nd member.



Qatari travelers will need to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) instead of a visa for tourism or business visits.



US officials praised Qatar for meeting the program's strict requirements, which will enhance security and strengthen ties between the two nations.