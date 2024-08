Regional News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: YEN News

The Queen Mother of Denyase, Nana Adutwiwaa Bonin III, was reduced to tears after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, declared she was not a royal during an Asanteman Council meeting.



The council was addressing chieftaincy disputes, including one in Denyase where Nana Adutwiwaa's royal status was challenged.



A committee will review family trees to determine the truth.