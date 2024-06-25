Queen mother narrowly escapes an attempted murder

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Kwakyewaa Obimpeh, the Queen Mother of Adjamesu and Adontehemaa of Essumeja Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on June 24, 2024.



Unknown assailants fired into her residence at dawn, with a shot entering her bedroom while she slept.



The gunshot woke her, and she discovered pellets on her bed.



The Assemblyman for Adjamesu Electoral Area, Prince Owusu, accompanied the distraught Queen Mother to lodge an official complaint with the police.



Investigators found pellets at the scene, and the police are appealing for information to apprehend the culprits.