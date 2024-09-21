Queen-mother re-unites Dormaa-Suriname ‘Ansu ancestries’

Regional News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: GNA

Her Excellency Fidelia Graand-Galon, the Suriname Ambassador to Ghana, recently visited the Dormaa Traditional Area to strengthen ties between the "Ansu Family" in Dormaa and Suriname.



Initiated by newly enstooled sub-queen Nana Adwoa Taabea I, the visit included a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II.



Nana Taabea emphasized shared cultural ties and the potential for socio-economic growth through collaboration.



The chief pledged land support for initiatives aimed at fostering investment and development between the two communities, while various queen mothers also attended the historic meeting.