RNMA gives Health Ministry two-week ultimatum over unpaid allowances

The Ministry of Health has been given a two-week ultimatum by the Rotational Nurses and Midwifery Association (RNMA) to release financial clearance for outstanding allowances without delay.



According to RNMA, failure to meet the deadline would lead to the implementation of a strike.



The RNMA claims that rotational nurses and midwives who were part of the July batch are yet to receive over GH₵12,000 in allowances. The RNMA further alleges that it has sent multiple letters to the Ministry since September 2023 to request the release of financial clearance for payment, but has not received any response.



The government's inaction has been criticized by the RNMA leadership in a statement. They argue that this inaction is causing harm to the health, well-being, and financial stability of their members, as well as jeopardizing the healthcare system in Ghana.



In response, they have threatened to strike within two weeks if the Ministry does not promptly address their concerns.



The Ministry of Health is urged by the RNMA to quickly release its financial clearance while calling the Ministry of Finance to take prompt action.



Further, they seek backing from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana, and other stakeholders to pressure the government for a swift resolution.



The RNMA leadership is urging its members to remain calm and determined while pursuing a solution through proper channels, even as they demand prompt action.



