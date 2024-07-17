Radio Presenter arrested over claims of having sex with 14-yr-old girl

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service have arrested Nana Poku Piesie, a radio presenter from Sompa FM, on July 16, 2024, following his viral video confession of having sexual relations with a minor since she was 14.



The police assured the public that he would be processed according to the law.



Public outrage, including comments from celebrities like Lydia Forson and Sarkodie, called for his arrest.



The presenter’s remarks were widely condemned on social media for their explicit nature and the implication of child abuse.