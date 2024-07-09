You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958714

Radio Presenter in court over fake news

Abdul Basit Kulchirie, a radio presenter at Dagbon FM in Tamale, is on trial for spreading fake news about the alleged killing of two children in Kakpayili.

In a viral video, he falsely claimed that nine human bodies were found in Afa Abdul Rahman Madaha's house.

This misinformation led to Kulchirie's arrest to assist with investigations.

The children reportedly died of suffocation in a vehicle, not ritual killing as suggested.

Angry youth, believing the false reports, burned Madaha's house.

Madaha was arrested and later granted bail. Kulchirie is charged with causing fear and panic.

