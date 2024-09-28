You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986779

Source: GNA

Rain destroys GH¢1.2m SOCO culvert project at Zingu

Residents have noted that a previously built culvert by the community remains intact

A culvert in Zingu, Wa Municipality, has collapsed after heavy rains, causing distress among locals who depend on the road for access to vital services.

The culvert, part of a GH₵1.2 million project under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) initiative, was poorly constructed, according to community leaders.

They demand urgent action from authorities, either to build a standard culvert or restore the valley to its original state.

Residents have noted that a previously built culvert by the community remains intact, highlighting deficiencies in the SOCO project's execution.

