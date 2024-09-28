Rain destroys GH¢1.2m SOCO culvert project at Zingu

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: GNA

A culvert in Zingu, Wa Municipality, has collapsed after heavy rains, causing distress among locals who depend on the road for access to vital services.



The culvert, part of a GH₵1.2 million project under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) initiative, was poorly constructed, according to community leaders.



They demand urgent action from authorities, either to build a standard culvert or restore the valley to its original state.



Residents have noted that a previously built culvert by the community remains intact, highlighting deficiencies in the SOCO project's execution.