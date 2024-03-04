Rainstorm displaces Ejisu SHS students as dormitory roof ripped off

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A rainstorm wreaked havoc at Ejisu Senior High Technical School on Saturday, March 2, 2024, leaving numerous students displaced after tearing off the roof of the boys' dormitory.



Approximately 150 students affected by the incident sought refuge in classrooms following the destruction. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported as the students were in the dining hall when the incident occurred.



However, the storm caused extensive damage to teaching materials and the school's storeroom, along with affecting about seven classrooms. Authorities swiftly provided temporary accommodation for the displaced students, while engineers and NADMO officers assessed the extent of the damage.



Ejisu's Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, along with the Education Director, visited the school to offer assurances of support. Additionally, neighboring schools, Ejisu Experimental and Krapa Basic, also suffered damages from the storm.