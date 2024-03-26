Rainstorm leaves mother of nine and family homeless in Ahafo Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A rainstorm in Kenyasi No. 2, Ahafo Region, has rendered a mother of nine, Ama Donkor, and her extended family homeless after their building collapsed during the heavy downpour.



Ama Donkor, aged 62, along with her children and grandchildren, found themselves without shelter when their home succumbed to the force of the storm.



During the rainstorm, Ama Donkor was sheltering in her kiosk, while some of her family members were inside the now-collapsed building. Upon hearing their cries for help, she quickly sought assistance to rescue them from the debris.



After the rescue operation, Ama Donkor rushed her injured family members to the Asutifi North District Hospital for medical attention.



Now facing homelessness, Ama Donkor and her family are living in precarious conditions in a leaking kiosk.



Appealing for aid, Ama Donkor implores the government, NGOs, and compassionate individuals to provide them with shelter and relief from their plight.