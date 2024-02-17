Rainstorm rips of roof of Gomoa Okyereko Police station

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: CNR

A devastating rainstorm has caused extensive damage to the Gomoa Okyereko Police Station in the Central Region.



Officers of the station are left with no option but to receive cases under a tree.



The entire roofing of the police station has been ripped off, causing damage to the building’s ceiling.



Electrical installations have also been partially damaged.



Electrical gadgets such as television sets, computers, and printers belonging to the Gomoa Okyereko Police Station have all been destroyed.



Files and documents, such as dockets of various cases, have all been soaked by the rain.



Personnel at the station have been trying to salvage some of these documents by drying them in the sun.







No casualties were recorded as a result of the disaster caused by the rainstorm that occurred at around 5 pm on Thursday, February 15, 2024.



Personnel at the police station are left with no option but to receive cases under trees.



Though the Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander, DSP Ebenezer Fofie, would not speak on camera, he disclosed to Citi News that the disaster has impacted operations, praying for a quick restoration of the building.



The Central East regional commander, COP David S. Eklu, has visited the station to assess the situation.



There has been a pledge by the Gomoa East District Chief Executive Solomon Darko Quarm to urgently renovate the building.