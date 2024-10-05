Raise National Cathedral concerns on the floor of Parliament – Dr. Boakye-Danquah advises Ablakwa

Politics of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, government spokesperson on Governance and Security, has called on North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to take the debate over the National Cathedral project to Parliament.



He urged Ablakwa to file official questions in Parliament to seek clarifications, especially regarding the $58.1 million spent on the project, excluding $3.5 million in global donations.



Boakye-Danquah emphasized that the parliamentary process is the proper avenue to address concerns and ensure transparency.



The debate around the Cathedral has intensified, with increasing public and political calls for accountability on the project's funding.