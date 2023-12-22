Randy Grebe installed development Chief of Dodowa

Regional News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Chief and Council of Elders of Dodowa have installed Mr Randy Grebe, the longest-serving Director of Logos Ships Company, as a Development Chief of Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Grebe, whose stool name is Nene Ayertey Wasu, has been tasked to ensure the development of education in the community.



The new Chief is expected to equip Ghanata Senior High School with library books and computers.



Okukrubuor Nene Teye Kwesi Agyemang V, the Chief of Dodowa, said that beyond education, the Development Chief would assume a crucial role in “safeguarding the welfare of our esteemed King and overseeing various aspects of community development”.



The title Wasu, the Chief stressed, symbolised a collective journey towards progress, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the collaborative spirit that defined the community.



“In his role, he embodied the spirit of togetherness, ensuring that no one is left behind on the path to advancement.



“The ceremony should not be seen as a recognition of a title but as the investiture of a leader committed to steering our community towards a brighter and more harmonious future,” he said.



Nene Wasu in his response thanked the Chief and the Council of Elders of Dodowa for the honour and pledged his unflinching support to develop the community.



He asked the people to assist him in initiating more developmental projects and promoting unity among the people in the area.



Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder, of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, urged the diaspora to come home and help in the development of communities.



“I want to plead with those of us who believe God has blessed us in diverse ways to use our resources to develop our communities.



“This is how we can build the generation behind us since there are a lot of people looking up to us to help develop the community,” he said.



The Logos Hope Ships Company is part of OM International and has been in existence for over 60 years with five vessels, sharing knowledge, help, and hope across the world.