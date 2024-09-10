Ras Mubarak and ex-wife clash over child support in social media feud

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: thehawknewspaper.com

Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, publicly clashed with his ex-wife, Portia Rasheeda Adams, on social media after receiving an accusatory message from her.



Adams criticized Mubarak for allegedly neglecting their children and paying only GH₵10k of a GH₵63k school bill, calling him "useless" and threatening legal action to remove his name from their children's documents.



In a fiery response, Mubarak labeled Adams a "scheming manipulator," accusing her of living a fake life as a realtor and making decisions about their children’s schooling without his consent.



The dispute has sparked a heated debate online as the couple's feud continues to unfold.