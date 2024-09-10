You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979630

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: thehawknewspaper.com

Ras Mubarak and ex-wife clash over child support in social media feud

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Adams criticized Mubarak for allegedly neglecting their childre Adams criticized Mubarak for allegedly neglecting their childre

Former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, publicly clashed with his ex-wife, Portia Rasheeda Adams, on social media after receiving an accusatory message from her.

Adams criticized Mubarak for allegedly neglecting their children and paying only GH₵10k of a GH₵63k school bill, calling him "useless" and threatening legal action to remove his name from their children's documents.

In a fiery response, Mubarak labeled Adams a "scheming manipulator," accusing her of living a fake life as a realtor and making decisions about their children’s schooling without his consent.

The dispute has sparked a heated debate online as the couple's feud continues to unfold.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment