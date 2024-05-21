Ras Mubarak disputes Special Prosecutor's claim of non-existent school in Kumbungu

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ras Mubarak, former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, has contested the accuracy of the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) findings in a payroll audit conducted with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).



The OSP and CAGD report highlighted instances where a purported non-existent school, the DA Primary School in Kumbungu District, was included in payroll records, with salaries regularly paid to staff.



In response to this claim, Mubarak took to his Facebook page, calling the investigation flawed and bizarre.



He refuted the assertion that the school does not exist, citing his personal knowledge of its existence, having lived near it for years. Mubarak emphasized his involvement in donating books and learning materials to the school since 2015, including during his tenure as MP.



He challenged the OSP's findings, indicating that the school has been operational for decades with existing infrastructure, contrary to the report's claims.