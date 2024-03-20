Ras Mubarak questions competence of Electoral Commission chairperson

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Kumbungu Constituency Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak, has expressed skepticism regarding the competence of Ghana's Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, in effectively managing the commission's affairs and overseeing electoral processes.



Mubarak's concerns stem from revelations made by the Electoral Commission, under Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa's leadership, during a meeting with Parliament's leadership on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. It was disclosed that seven biometric verification devices belonging to the Electoral Commission are currently unaccounted for.



Expressing his reservations, Mubarak pointed out what he perceives as a departure from the standards set by former Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei. He argued that this deviation from past practices raises doubts about the credibility of the ongoing electoral procedures.



In a statement shared on his social media platform, Mubarak asserted, "the @ECGhanaOfficial boss is not fit to head or conduct any elections. She falls way too short of the standards Charlotte Osei was judged by."



Furthermore, he dismissed the assertion of missing biometric machines as a diversionary tactic aimed at concealing underlying motives.



"Claims of missing biometric machines are all smokescreens. Something fishy is brewing," Mubarak added.