Rashid Bawa: Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria dead

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: CNR

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Rashid Bawa has died. He reportedly died in Nigeria on Thursday 14 March.



He is expected to be flown back to Ghana for burial in accordance with Islamic culture.



Bawa is a Ghanaian politician, diplomat and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The former MP had previously served as Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



He was the Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency from 7 January 2001 to 6 January 2005 as an independent candidate.



In June 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named him as Ghana’s high commissioner to Nigeria.



Bawa was an independent candidate in the Third and Fourth Parliaments of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Akan constituency in the then Volta Region.