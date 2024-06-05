Rawlings Foundation marks 45th anniversary of June 4 uprising

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

The JJ Rawlings Foundation has issued a statement marking the 45th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising, emphasizing the importance of probity, accountability, and integrity in Ghana's progress.



The statement recalls the socio-economic and political difficulties of the 1970s, including corruption, shortages, and hoarding of essential commodities, which led to the June 4 eruption.



It highlights the need for discipline, dedication, and commitment to eschew corrupt tendencies and lift the country from its current difficulties.



The statement also pays tribute to the courageous men and women who played a role in the revolution and honors the memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and other patriots who lost their lives during that time.