You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979393

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Re-run of Walewale Primaries: Former NPP Chairman arrested

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akamara Bawa Akamara Bawa

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman, Akamara Bawa, was arrested for tearing ballot papers during the re-run of the Walewale Parliamentary Primaries.

Armed police quickly intervened, preventing angry youth from attacking him.

The police secured the ballot boxes and transferred Bawa to Bolgatanga for safety.

Dr. Kabiru Tiah Mahama, an Economic Advisor to the Vice President and one of the aspirants, condemned the incident, suggesting Bawa was trying to disrupt the process due to his candidate's impending defeat.

He called for the law to take its course and expressed confidence in the voting outcome.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment