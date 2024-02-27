Real Estate Agency Council to open offices by April 2024 - Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

The Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) was established by the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047), to regulate the real estate industry, ensuring transparency and fairness in real estate transactions.



However, despite being sworn in, the Council has yet to open its offices to the public.



The CEO of REAC currently works from the Ministry of Works and Housing instead of the REAC's headquarters, and the Council faces several challenges, including staff deficits, logistical constraints, and lack of funds for day-to-day operations.



During his visit, the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, urged the board and management of REAC to ensure the opening of the Agency's offices by April 2024. He emphasized the urgency of getting REAC fully operational and expressed concern over the delay in its operationalization.



The Minister also assured the CEO of REAC that plans are underway to secure funding for the furnishing and staffing of the offices when completed.



The Minister's directives are in response to the challenges facing REAC, which needs a cloud-based system for remote engagement with clients and funding for its day-to-day operations.



The contractor tasked with finishing the work on the offices has been given until the end of April to complete the project. The goal is to get the Agency functioning so that it can serve citizens, minimize the difficulties they face during real estate transactions, and execute its mandates.



