Rebecca Akufo-Addo champions gender equity at UN General Assembly OFLAD meetings in New York

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, attended her final Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OFLAD) event at the 79th UN General Assembly on September 24, 2024.

Held under the theme #WeAreEqual, the event focused on advancing gender equity in Africa.

In her speech, Mrs. Akufo-Addo highlighted her efforts to improve education, health, and economic empowerment for Ghanaian women through initiatives like "Because I Want to Be" and "Learning to Read, Reading to Learn."

She assured that her Rebecca Foundation would continue this work after she leaves office in January 2025.

