Recent happenings make the ‘Agyapadie’ document believable – Togbe Afede

Politics of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has expressed concerns about the controversial "Agyapadie Document," which allegedly details a plan by the so-called "Akyem Mafia" to control Ghana.



The document, which includes references to his company, Strategic African Security, has been dismissed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a fabrication aimed at tarnishing his reputation.



Despite the President's denial, Togbe Afede XIV noted that certain experiences make him question the document's authenticity, raising doubts about its legitimacy during a discussion with John Dramani Mahama at his palace.