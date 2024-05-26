You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942505

Regional News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

    

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Recent rain exposes more infrastructural deficit in the city of Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Authorities must prioritize maintaining drainage systems Authorities must prioritize maintaining drainage systems

The recent heavy downpour and subsequent flooding have severely impacted pedestrians and motorists, causing significant delays and hazardous conditions.

Flooded roadways hindered pedestrians' safety and mobility, while drivers faced dangerous driving conditions and traffic congestion.

The flooding, exacerbated by inadequate drainage systems, highlighted the urgent need for improved infrastructure and emergency response measures.

Authorities must prioritize maintaining drainage systems, roads, and traffic control plans to ensure safety and efficiency during adverse weather.

This event underscores the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of future weather-related disasters.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment