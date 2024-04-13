Reconstruction of Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road into dual carriageway commences

Regional News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The long-awaited reconstruction of the 23-kilometre Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road into a dual carriageway has finally begun, Graphic Online reports.



Justmoh Construction Limited has been tasked with this significant project, which involves not only converting the road into a dual carriageway but also constructing four major bridges and several culverts along the route.



The government is funding this project through the GCB Bank PLC, and it is expected to be completed within a span of 24 months.



The need for this reconstruction became apparent due to the deteriorating condition of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta stretch of the National Highway 1 (N1).



This road, a crucial link connecting the Takoradi Port to various important regions, had faced neglect, leading to disruptions and inconveniences for commuters. The closure of the Ewusiejoe Bridge for repair works was just one example of the challenges faced by users of this route.



Dr. Justice Amoh, the CEO of Justmoh Construction Limited, explained that there are several preliminary processes that must be completed before the actual construction can begin.



These processes include site evaluation, planning, survey works, soil/material testing, and design. Despite criticisms regarding delays, Dr. Amoh assured the public that workers are already on-site conducting these necessary activities, with earthworks set to commence within the next month.



Justmoh Construction Limited has acquired all the necessary equipment and machinery required for the project, which is currently stationed at the Apremdo campsite.



Dr. Amoh emphasized that everything is in place for the project to proceed smoothly, and he expressed a commitment to expedite the work to minimize disruptions to commuters and communities along the route.



Dr. Amoh also appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation during the construction period, acknowledging that there may be challenges and inconveniences for road users and nearby communities.



He assured the public that these difficulties are unavoidable but necessary for the successful completion of the project, which will ultimately benefit all users of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road.