Source: Peace FM Online

Recruitment into security services: We won't sell forms - Interior Minister clarifies

Interior Minister Henry Quartey announced that security agencies will open recruitment without requiring applicants to purchase forms, citing economic distress from COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, he emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

He acknowledged that selling forms has historically led to mistrust, as many applicants buy them but few are selected.

Quartey highlighted that economic hardships make it difficult for families to afford the forms, potentially disenfranchising qualified candidates.

The new policy aims to alleviate these financial burdens and ensure equal opportunities for all applicants.

