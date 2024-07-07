Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: BBC

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian was elected Iran's new president, winning 53.3% of the vote, against hardline conservative Saeed Jalili’s 44.3%.



The election followed a historically low 40% voter turnout in the first round on June 28. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a May helicopter crash.



Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, is critical of Iran's morality police and advocates for "unity and cohesion" and renewing the 2015 nuclear deal. Jalili, a hardline anti-Western former nuclear negotiator, opposes the deal.



Voter turnout increased to 50% amid fears of increased isolation under Jalili’s presidency.