Regional House of Chiefs disclaims suspension of Berekum Traditional Council

Regional News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has denied suspending the Berekum Traditional Council, contrary to an earlier announcement by its President, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.



In a response to a legal motion filed against the House, the Registrar, Madam Ama Konadu Kusi, stated that the House never met to take such a decision.



Instead, the Paramount Chiefs made a personal decision regarding their relationship with the Berekum Traditional Council, which is not a member of the Regional House of Chiefs.



The affidavit emphasized that the decision was not an administrative or judicial function, but a personal choice.