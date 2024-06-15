You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950710

Regional News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Regional House of Chiefs disclaims suspension of Berekum Traditional Council

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A Ghanaian chief in regalia A Ghanaian chief in regalia

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has denied suspending the Berekum Traditional Council, contrary to an earlier announcement by its President, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

In a response to a legal motion filed against the House, the Registrar, Madam Ama Konadu Kusi, stated that the House never met to take such a decision.

Instead, the Paramount Chiefs made a personal decision regarding their relationship with the Berekum Traditional Council, which is not a member of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The affidavit emphasized that the decision was not an administrative or judicial function, but a personal choice.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment