Regional Maritime University and Dar Es Salaam Maritime Institute partner to advance maritime education

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has solidified collaborative efforts with the Dar Es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to the GNA.



The agreement aims to elevate the standards of maritime education and training across the continent.



The signing ceremony marked the conclusion of a three-day visit by the DMI delegation to the RMU in Accra. As part of the MoU, the RMU, led by Ag. Vice Chancellor Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr., will extend tuition-free scholarships to two female students from DMI, enabling them to pursue courses in both nautical and marine engineering.



Dr. Brooks expressed the RMU's commitment to collaboration, emphasizing the importance of mutual benefits outlined in the MoU. He highlighted the institutions' shared goal of working together to enhance maritime education.



The collaboration will extend beyond scholarships, encompassing joint research activities. Dr. Brooks noted that the strengthened ties between RMU and DMI were the result of ongoing interactions over the past seven months.



Dr. Tumaini S. Gurumo, Rector of DMI, emphasized the breadth of collaboration, including research, publication, and participation in the International Blue Economy Conference. The conference, set to take place in Tanzania in July, will see a joint effort between the two institutions, alternating between Tanzania and Ghana in subsequent years.



The collaboration also includes an exchange program for lecturers and students, contributing to the advancement of maritime science and technology. Dr. Gurumo expressed confidence that this collaboration, the first of its kind in Africa for DMI since its establishment in 1978, would showcase the continent's capacity to work together effectively.



The exchange of gifts between the institutions and a tour of RMU facilities marked the occasion, with the DMI delegation expressing their intent to replicate the state-of-the-art infrastructure in Tanzania to enhance maritime education in their country.