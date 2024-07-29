Regional minister cracks down on pavement trading

Regional News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Greater Accra Regional Minister Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has urged traders to cease selling on pavements and walkways in Accra, advocating for relocation to designated stores.



This directive aims to maintain a clean environment as the second phase of the Homowo Clean-Up Exercise begins on August 1, 2024.



The initiative, led by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawiah Teiko Tsuru II, includes a task force trained by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Ga Traditional Council, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



The task force, equipped with safety gear from Zoomlion, will ensure compliance and community cooperation for a sustainable clean-up effort.