Register Audit: Doctor who caused the problem shouldn’t give its solution – Omane Boamah

General News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Director of Elections, has expressed doubts about the Electoral Commission's (EC) assurances regarding a forensic audit of the voters' register.



Despite the EC's claims of addressing issues, Dr. Boamah argues that a third-party audit is essential for building trust ahead of the 2024 elections.



The NDC has raised concerns over illegal transfers and questionable names in the register.



Dr. Boamah stressed that the EC, which is the source of the problem, should not be solely responsible for resolving it, suggesting the UNDP is willing to assist if the EC requests support.