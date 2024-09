General News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

The family of Edward Borketey Sackey, a murdered O’Reilly SHS student, expelled Ghana Education Service (GES) officials from their home during a condolence visit.



Dissatisfied with GES's assurances, they demanded a substantive response within two weeks or threatened legal action.



Sackey was killed by a fellow student over a minor dispute.